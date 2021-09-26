Two FBI agents showed up at Brian Laundrie's parents' home on Sunday, September 26, to retrieve several personal items.Full Article
FBI Agents Confiscate Personal Items From Brian Laundrie's Home For DNA Testing
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gabby Petito case: FBI visits Brian Laundrie's family's home, ask for items to help with 'DNA matching'
Two FBI agents briefly visited the North Port, Fla. home of Brian Laundrie on Sunday morning and asked his parents for some of..
FOXNews.com