Leah Remini Doesn't 'Respect' The Way Laura Prepon Addressed Scientology Exit: 'Not Everyone Who Has A Voice Uses It'

Leah Remini Doesn't 'Respect' The Way Laura Prepon Addressed Scientology Exit: 'Not Everyone Who Has A Voice Uses It'

OK! Magazine

Published

Leah Remini doesn’t 'respect' the way Laura Prepon addressed her exit from Scientology.

Full Article