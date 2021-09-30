Shakira took to social media on Wednesday, September 29, to say wild boars attacked her and her 8-year-old son in a Spanish park.Full Article
Shakira & Her Son Were Attacked in Barcelona Park By Wild Boars
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'They've destroyed everything': Shakira 'attacked by wild boars' in Barcelona park
Sky News
Shakira has revealed she was attacked by two wild boars while walking in a Barcelona park.
Advertisement
More coverage
Shakira & Her Son Milan Were Attacked by Wild Boars
Just Jared
Shakira is opening up about a scary incident. The 44-year-old “Whenever, Wherever” superstar revealed via Instagram Story on..