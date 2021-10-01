Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their lawsuit regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.Full Article
Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle 'Black Widow' Lawsuit, Terms Of Deal Not Disclosed
Scarlett Johansson settles Black Widow lawsuit with Disney
The actor is ‘happy to have resolved our differences’ after legal dispute over release of Marvel movie on Disney+
Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow' lawsuit
Disney Studios chair Alan Bergman said the studio is also pleased to reach a resolution with the actor. "I'm very pleased that we..