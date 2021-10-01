Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle 'Black Widow' Lawsuit, Terms Of Deal Not Disclosed

Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle 'Black Widow' Lawsuit, Terms Of Deal Not Disclosed

OK! Magazine

Published

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their lawsuit regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Full Article