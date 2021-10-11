George Clooney Slams Former President Donald Trump, Insists He's A 'Knucklehead' Who Was Always 'Chasing Girls'

George Clooney Slams Former President Donald Trump, Insists He's A 'Knucklehead' Who Was Always 'Chasing Girls'

OK! Magazine

Published

George Clooney has taken aim at Donald Trump, calling him a 'knucklehead' who was always 'chasing girls.'

Full Article