Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting, Reveals Alec Baldwin Is Being 'Very Supportive'
Published
Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew, says he's been in contact with the distraught Alec Baldwin.Full Article
Published
Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew, says he's been in contact with the distraught Alec Baldwin.Full Article
‘Rust’ Camera Crew, Reportedly Walked Off Set, Prior to Fatal Shooting.
The 'Los Angeles Times' reports that hours before..
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said Friday, "My heart is broken" after a cinematographer died when he fired a prop gun on a New Mexico..