Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Split Up Following Singer's Alleged Violent Altercation With Yolanda Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split up following an alleged violent altercation with the model's mother.
The singer and Gigi reportedly moved out to Pennsylvania next door to Yolanda after the birth of baby Khai.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share daughter Khai together.