'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Officially Call It Quits After 3 Year Engagement
Published
Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have officially split following a 3 year engagement.Full Article
Published
Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have officially split following a 3 year engagement.Full Article
The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said she is 'going through a lot' during her most recent podcast episode on Wednesday, November 3.
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are officially over -- and this time, it looks like the break is gonna stick ... because the..