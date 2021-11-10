Britney Spears revealled that Donatella Versace is making her wedding dress 'as we speak' after she and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September.Full Article
Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is Making Her Wedding Dress 'As We Speak'
