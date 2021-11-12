Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney T-Shirts Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney T-Shirts Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

OK! Magazine

Published

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wore #FreeBritney t-shirts ahead of the pop star's conservatorship hearing later today which will determine if the arrangement ends.

Full Article