Taylor Swift Reflects On Old Wounds Of Jake Gyllenhaal Romance In New 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift Reflects On Old Wounds Of Jake Gyllenhaal Romance In New 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well'

OK! Magazine

Published

The hit maker released the longer version of her 2012 song 'All Too Well' that is widely rumored to be about the actor.

Full Article