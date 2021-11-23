Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, November 23.Full Article
Brian Laundrie Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head, Manner Of Death Ruled A Suicide
