Successful American fashion designer and Kanye West's years long friend, Virgil Abloh, has died of cancer.Full Article
Fashion Designe Virgil Abloh Dead At 41 Following Private Cancer Battle
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle
Belfast Telegraph
Virgil Abloh, the influential Louis Vuitton menswear designer and founder of fashion label Off-White, has died at the age of 41..
-
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
PIX 11
-
Virgil Abloh: 5 Things About The Iconic Louis Vuitton & Off-White Designer Dead At 41
Upworthy
-
Virgil Abloh, fashion designer behind Off-White and Louis Vuitton, dies of cancer at 41
CBC.ca
-
Virgil Abloh, trailblazing Louis Vuitton director, dies after private cancer battle at 41
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Dies of Cancer at 41
The well-known fashion designer died Sunday after a private battle with the disease.
#fashiondesigner #virgilabloh..
Upworthy
Virgil Abloh Dead - Louis Vuitton Artistic Director & Off-White Founder Dies at 41
Virgil Abloh has sadly died. The designer, founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton‘s menswear collection..
Just Jared