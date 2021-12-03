Alleged Mother Of Tristan Thompson's Child Maralee Nichols Gives Birth: Report
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tristan Thompson Requesting To See The Alleged Mother Of His Child Maralee Nichols' Medical Records As He Continues To Question Paternity
The basketball player is fighting to see the personal trainer's medical documents amid reports they are expecting a child together.
OK! Magazine
Tristan Thompson 'Expecting A Baby Boy' With Alleged Side Chick Maralee Nichols: Personal Trainer Suing Athlete For Child Support After 'Fling' During Khloé Kardashian Relationship
Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with his third baby mama following an alleged fling during his relationship with..
OK! Magazine