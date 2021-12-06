Prior to being fired from CNN for his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's scandal, Chris Cuomo was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman.Full Article
Chris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Anonymous Woman Prior To Being Axed From CNN
