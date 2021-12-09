Jury Finds Jussie Smollett Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct For Staging A Hate Crime & Filing A False Police Report
The 'Empire' star was found guilty on charges of disorderly conduct for the alleged 2019 attack.Full Article
Watch VideoJurors in Jussie Smollett's trial resumed deliberations Thursday on charges the former "Empire" actor orchestrated a..
Watch VideoThe state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former..