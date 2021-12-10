Prince William, Kate Middleton & Three Kids Shine On Their Royal Highnesses' Family Christmas Card
Published
The adorable family portrait was taken earlier this year during a private vacation to Jordan.Full Article
Published
The adorable family portrait was taken earlier this year during a private vacation to Jordan.Full Article
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
Prince Louis has had a different upbringing than Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.