'Harry Potter' Reunion Gets Called Out For 'Editing Mistake' After Mixing Up Photos Of Emma Watson & Emma Roberts
Published
The producers of the 'Harry Potter' reunion special addressed the mix-up in a statement made on Sunday.Full Article
Published
The producers of the 'Harry Potter' reunion special addressed the mix-up in a statement made on Sunday.Full Article
HBO Max made a little mistake during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts over the weekend. During a part of the..
Harry Potter's reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, saw the original cast of the films reunite and..