Vicki Gunvalson's Former 'RHOC' Castmate & Andy Cohen React To Her Ex Steve Lodge Getting Engaged To New Girlfriend
Published
The former reality star has been getting love from her pals after her ex-fiance is now engaged again.Full Article
Published
The former reality star has been getting love from her pals after her ex-fiance is now engaged again.Full Article
Tamra Judge also threw her support behind the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, who previously claimed Lodge had..
Andy Cohen is showing Vicki Gunvalson some support. On Monday (January 3), it was confirmed that the Real Housewives of Orange..