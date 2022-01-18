Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Estranged Sister Britney Spears Recently Apologized To Her Over Text: 'I Know It’s Not Your Fault'

Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Estranged Sister Britney Spears Recently Apologized To Her Over Text: 'I Know It’s Not Your Fault'

OK! Magazine

Published

Jamie Lynn made the revelation about her sister in her new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said.'

Full Article