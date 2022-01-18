The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the beloved actor's tragic passing on January 7.Full Article
Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier's Cause Of Death Revealed
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 94
Sidney Poitier, , Oscar-Winning Actor, , Dead at 94.
Fox News reports that the star's death was confirmed by the Bahamian..
Wibbitz Top Stories
Sidney Poitier Died of Heart Failure, Dementia and Prostate Cancer
Beloved actor Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer ... according to..
TMZ.com