Candace Owens Calls Out Kim Kardashian's Parenting, Sides With Kanye West In TikTok Debate

Candace Owens Calls Out Kim Kardashian's Parenting, Sides With Kanye West In TikTok Debate

OK! Magazine

Published

The high profile exes went head-to-head in a series of social media posts on Friday, February 4.

Full Article