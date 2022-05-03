Amber Heard's lawyer was denied when he tried to get Johnny Depp's lawsuit dismissed, claiming his team hadn't presented enough evidence.Full Article
Amber Heard Loses Bid To Get Johnny Depp's Defamation Lawsuit Against Her Dismissed
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amber Heard to testify soon in defamation fight with Johnny Depp
Zee News
Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife AmberHeard, for $50 million. Heard has counter-sued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her by..
-
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Relationship and Feud Timeline: All of What You Need to Know From Ex-Couple
HNGN
-
Amber Heard To Testify Soon In Defamation Fight With Johnny Depp
MENAFN.com
-
Johnny vs Amber: Shocking statements made so far
IndiaTimes
-
Judge Rejects Amber Heard's Motion to Toss Out Johnny Depp's Defamation Case
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Scott Adams on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Leak, Black Dilbert Character & Amber Heard – Ask Dr. Drew
Rumble
On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion revealing that The Supreme Court has voted to overrule Roe v...