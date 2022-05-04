A Portuguese news outlet stated that an item belonging to Madeleine McCann was uncovered in the van of suspect Christian Brueckner — get details.Full Article
Madeleine McCann's Belongings Found In Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Car: Details
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
German prosecutor leading McCann case hints evidence of Maddie found in Christian Brueckner's van in TV interview
German investigators claim to have found "evidence" of missing Madeleine McCann in the van of prime suspect Christian Brueckner in..
New Zealand Herald