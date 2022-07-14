Donald Trump Leads Tributes To 'Wonderful, Beautiful, And Amazing Woman' Ivana Trump
OK! Magazine0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73
Wibbitz Top Stories
Ivana Trump, , Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, , Dead at 73.
Ivana Trump, , Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, , Dead at 73.
ABC News..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died
"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Donald Trump said in a post on Truth..
Business Insider