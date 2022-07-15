Back In The Game!: Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reconcile After Soccer Game Showdown

Back In The Game!: Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reconcile After Soccer Game Showdown

OK! Magazine

Published

It seems all is well weeks after Christina Hall argued with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s new wife, Heather Rae Young.

Full Article