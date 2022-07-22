Meghan Markle's Ex Allegedly Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy

Meghan Markle's Ex Allegedly Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy

OK! Magazine

Published

Tom Bower's new book alleges that Meghan Markle used her ties to golfer Rory McIlroy to promote herself — but were they more than friends?

Full Article