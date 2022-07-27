Chris Cuomo Joins NewsNation, Denies Reaching Out To 'Any Media Who Were Covering' His Brother's Scandal
Published
Chris Cuomo has joined NewsNation, and he discussed his brother's scandal in his first interview since getting fired.Full Article
Published
Chris Cuomo has joined NewsNation, and he discussed his brother's scandal in his first interview since getting fired.Full Article
Chris Cuomo's possible return to the the small screen comes after he was axed from CNN for his role in helping brother Andrew Cuomo..