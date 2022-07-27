'The Coolest': Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom After JoJo Siwa Debacle

'The Coolest': Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom After JoJo Siwa Debacle

OK! Magazine

Published

Shortly after JoJo Siwa dubbed actress Candace Cameron Bure as being the "rudest" celebrity she had met, Candace's daughter Natasha fired back on Instagram.

Full Article