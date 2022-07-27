Shortly after JoJo Siwa dubbed actress Candace Cameron Bure as being the "rudest" celebrity she had met, Candace's daughter Natasha fired back on Instagram.Full Article
'The Coolest': Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom After JoJo Siwa Debacle
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Praises "Coolest" Mom After JoJo Siwa Calls Her Rude
Natasha Bure is showing some love for her mom. The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, took..
E! Online