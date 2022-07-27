Judge Orders Jamie Spears' Lawyer Will Not Be Allowed To Question Britney Spears In Ongoing Legal Battle
Published
Jamie Spears will be asked a slew of questions in his own upcoming deposition as he faces a series of abuse allegations.Full Article
Published
Jamie Spears will be asked a slew of questions in his own upcoming deposition as he faces a series of abuse allegations.Full Article
Lawyers for Britney Spears have once again urged a US judge to dismiss her father’s request that she sit for questioning, amid..
Britney Spears may be singing again, but she won't be talking under oath ... at least that's what her lawyer is insisting. Attorney..