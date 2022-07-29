Jennifer Lopez Continues Celebrating European Honeymoon Solo As Ben Affleck Returns To Los Angeles
Published
Jennifer Lopez looked every bit the bride she was two weeks ago in a stunning white dress and matching manicure.Full Article
Published
Jennifer Lopez looked every bit the bride she was two weeks ago in a stunning white dress and matching manicure.Full Article
Jennifer Garner was seen pounding the pavement in Los Angeles alongside a few gal pals as her ex honeymoons with Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA during their European honeymoon — see photos!