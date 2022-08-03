Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third baby after going through IVF for several months.Full Article
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Pregnancy With Their Miracle Baby
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Another Baby Two Years After Pregnancy Loss
Teigen suffered a miscarriage in late 2020.
HipHopDX
Chrissy Teigen reveals pregnancy nearly 2 years after miscarriage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple..
PIX 11