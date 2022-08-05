Kevin Spacey has lost his appeal to overturn the November ruling in favor of the 'House Of Cards' producers.Full Article
Kevin Spacey Ordered By Judge To Pay 'House Of Cards' Producers $31 Million
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31M to ‘House of Cards’ Makers
Wibbitz Top Stories
Kevin Spacey , Ordered to Pay $31M , to 'House of Cards' Makers.
On August 4, a judge ruled that Kevin Spacey
and his..
Advertisement
More coverage
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $49m to 'House of Cards' makers
New Zealand Herald
A judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly US$31 million..
-
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to House of Cards over sexual misconduct allegations
PinkNews
-
Kevin Spacey Must Pay $31 Million For Alleged 'House Of Cards' Sexual Misconduct
Huffington Post
-
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30 mil to 'House of Cards' makers
Japan Today
-
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers - The Associated Press
Upworthy