Anne Heche was taken to the hospital with severe burns on her body after she was involved in a terrifying car accident.Full Article
Anne Heche Rushed To Hospital With Severe Burns Following Fiery Car Crash
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash In Los Angeles
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The..
Upworthy
Actress Anne Heche severely burned in fiery car crash
The “Vanished” actress was removed from the blazing accident on a stretcher and taken to a hospital where she is reportedly..
Upworthy