Plot Twist: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's $2.5 Million Dollar Mansion Will No Longer Go To Auction After Foreclosure Notice

Plot Twist: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's $2.5 Million Dollar Mansion Will No Longer Go To Auction After Foreclosure Notice

OK! Magazine

Published

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Georgia mansion will no longer face auction after a foreclosure notice.

Full Article