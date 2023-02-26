Harry Styles, Elton John, & The Spice Girls Turn Down Slot To Perform At King Charles III's Coronation Concert
Published
This comes after Adele and Ed Sheeran also both turned down the prestigious opportunity to perform at the concert.Full Article
Published
This comes after Adele and Ed Sheeran also both turned down the prestigious opportunity to perform at the concert.Full Article
Harry Styles, Spice Girls and Sir Elton John have all turned down an approach to perform at King Charles' coronation concert,..