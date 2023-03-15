Riley Keough 'Furious' After Lisa Marie Presley's Estranged Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Custody Of Twins

Riley Keough 'Furious' After Lisa Marie Presley's Estranged Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Custody Of Twins

OK! Magazine

Published

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood had been locked in heated court over custody and child support since 2016.

Full Article