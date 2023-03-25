Tucker Carlson Backtracks After Claiming He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump: 'I Love' Him 'As A Person'
Published
Tucker Carlson revealed he spoke with Donald Trump, and he confessed he has nothing but 'love' for him.Full Article
Published
Tucker Carlson revealed he spoke with Donald Trump, and he confessed he has nothing but 'love' for him.Full Article
"I'm pretty straightforward," Tucker Carlson told a WABC radio show. "I love Trump, like as a person. I think Trump is funny and..
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday attempted to walk back his private text messages saying that he was fed up with..