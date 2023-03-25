Tucker Carlson Backtracks After Claiming He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump: 'I Love' Him 'As A Person'

Tucker Carlson Backtracks After Claiming He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump: 'I Love' Him 'As A Person'

OK! Magazine

Published

Tucker Carlson revealed he spoke with Donald Trump, and he confessed he has nothing but 'love' for him.

Full Article