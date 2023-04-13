On Thursday, April 12, the Daytona Police Department reported that Drake Bell was missing and 'endangered.'Full Article
Drake Bell Found Safe After Police Reported Him Missing & 'Endangered' In Florida
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Drake Bell found alive and well
BANG Showbiz
House after police said he was missing and “endangered”, officers say Drake Bell has been found “safe” and “unharmed”.
Advertisement
More coverage
Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing in Florida
Newsy
ViewAuthorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, say they are in contact with former Nickelodeon star Jared Bell, also known as Drake..
-
Drake Bell safe after being 'considered missing and endangered' by Daytona Beach Police
USATODAY.com
-
Drake Bell Is Safe, Police Issue New Update After He Went Missing
Just Jared
-
Actor Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Reported ‘Missing And Endangered’ In Florida [UPDATE]
Huffington Post
-
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing in Florida, police say
Upworthy