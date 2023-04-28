Barack & Michelle Obama Enjoy Double Date in Spain with Bruce Springsteen & Wife Patti Scialfa
Published
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen, wife Patti Scialfa and director Steven Spielberg at Amar restaurant.Full Article
Published
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen, wife Patti Scialfa and director Steven Spielberg at Amar restaurant.Full Article
Former President Obama's living his best life, as they say ... not just flying to Spain for a Bruce Springsteen concert, but also..