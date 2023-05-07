Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate son Psalm's fourth birthday with a firefighter themed party.Full Article
Kim Kardashian Hosts Son Psalm's Lavish Firefighter Birthday Party: See Photos
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Final Season of 'Stranger Things' Might Be Delayed Even Further
There’s a massive Stranger Things update you need to know! – Just Jared Jr Kate Middleton wasn’t the only one wearing those..
Just Jared
Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm West Gets Fire Truck-Themed Birthday Party
Psalm West, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's four kids, turns 4 this week and got to be a firefighter for a day..
E! Online