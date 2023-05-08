King Charles III's coronation took place Saturday, May 6, in the U.K. while Meghan Markle stayed in California with her kids.Full Article
Meghan Markle Goes Hiking After Skipping King Charles' Coronation to 'Protect Her Peace'
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Did Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation After All?
OK! Magazine
Meghan Markle seemed to have some coronation viewers convinced she attended in a secret disguise.
-
Did Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation in Disguise? There's a Wild Rumor Suggesting She Did
Just Jared
-
Demonstrators Show Support For Meghan Markle Amid King Charles' Coronation
Huffington Post
-
Prince Harry's coronation view blocked by hat: "Last time it was a candle"
Upworthy
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns 4 Amid Coronation
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Full list of Royal Family members attending King Charles III's Coronation
Tamworth Herald
Prince Harry will also be attending but Meghan Markle has reportedly remained in the US
-
Prince Harry 'happy' to be attending Coronation alone while King Charles 'nervous', says expert
Tamworth Herald
-
Prince Archie turns 4: From claiming "birthright" title to Netflix stardom
Upworthy
-
Meghan Markle posters displayed during coronation: "People's princess"
Upworthy
-
King Charles’ Coronation: How To Watch It In The U.S. And When It Starts
Upworthy