Royal Family Left 'Wondering Why' Prince Harry 'Bothered' Attending King Charles III's Coronation, Spills Source
Published
Prince Harry left the U.K. immediately after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry left the U.K. immediately after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6.Full Article
Prince Harry's family were left 'wondering why he bothered' attending King Charles' Coronation after he spent less than 30 hours in..
It has been a big week for the royal family and fans alike. The action-packed days of King Charles’ coronation have left little..