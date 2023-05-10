In June 2022, Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages for defamation.Full Article
Amber Heard Spotted Running in Her New Home of Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amber Heard quits Hollywood and moves to Madrid with her daughter Oonagh | Oneindia News
The report claims that the actress had quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain along with her daughter Oonagh Paige. This..
Oneindia
Amber Heard `quits` Hollywood and moves to Madrid?
Heard`s alleged move to Spain comes nearly a year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp
Mid-Day