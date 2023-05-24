'DISLOYAL!!!': Donald Trump Relentlessly Attacks Ron DeSantis as Governor Plans to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid
Published
Donald Trump lashed out at rival Ron DeSantis prior to his announcing is 2024 presidential bid.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump lashed out at rival Ron DeSantis prior to his announcing is 2024 presidential bid.Full Article
ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his 2024 bid for the White House, bringing what has been considered to be one..
Former President Donald Trump attacked Ron DeSantis Wednesday, calling him “disloyal,” hours before the Florida governor is set..