Tina Turner 'died peacefully' at age 83 on Wednesday, May 24, after suffering 'a long illness,' her rep revealed.Full Article
Tina Turner Dead at Age 83, Singer Found in Switzerland Home
Rock icon Tina Turner dies, age 83
Deutsche Welle
US-born musical legend Tina Turner has passed away at her home in Switzerland, her representative has said. The singer was known..
Tina Turner: 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died at the age of 83
The Argus
News24.com | JUST IN | Tina Turner dies aged 83
News24
Singer Tina Turner dies, age 83
Deutsche Welle
Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
E! Online
Tina Turner dead aged 83 as tributes pour in for rock and roll legend
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Daily Record
Iconic rock and soul singer Tina Turner dies
The iconic singer passed away peacefully in her Switzerland home, according to her spokesperson.
PIX 11