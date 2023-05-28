Jamie Foxx's daughter announced that he has been hospitalized for a 'medical complication' in April.Full Article
Jamie Foxx Is 'Taking His Health Scare Seriously,' Says Source: 'This Was a Wake-Up Call'
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jamie Foxx Health Scare: Is The COVID mRNA Booster To Blame? A.J. Benza Discusses – Ask Dr. Drew
Why can't Hollywood be truthful about COVID and mRNA vaccines? A.J. Benza – New York City’s most celebrated gossip..
Rumble
Jamie Foxx reportedly "doing better" after suffering a terrifying health scare this week
Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is reportedly 'doing better' and 'joking with his family' after he was hospitalised suffering from a..
BANG Showbiz