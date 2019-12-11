Samsung's Support for Linux on DeX Fizzles Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Samsung has called quits on its effort to provide a full Linux desktop platform for Android. In an email to beta testers last week, Samsung said it would not support its Linux on DeX beta program for future OS and device releases. Samsung's announcement coincides with Google's release of the Android 10 OS update and its rollout on Samsung phones. Neither company will provide Linux on DeX support.

