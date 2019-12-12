Global  

Barracuda enhances MSP offerings through integration of Content Shield Web Security Solution and Managed Workplace RMM

CRN Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Barracuda Networks has announced that it has integrated Barracuda Content Shield with Managed Workplace, its remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. Managed service providers (MSPs) using the RMM can now leverage the cloud-based web security solution’s web filtering and malware protection to better protect their customers’ end users from web-borne threats. Offering robust content filtering, […]

The post Barracuda enhances MSP offerings through integration of Content Shield Web Security Solution and Managed Workplace RMM appeared first on CRN - India.
