Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Orangetheory Fitness today announced that it will begin rolling out Apple Watch support to its gyms in the first quarter of 2020, eliminating the need to use one of the company's armbands or chest straps for heart rate tracking.

The fitness chain has created a small accessory called the OTbeat Link that attaches to an Apple Watch band, allowing the Apple Watch to sync with the Orangetheory Fitness in-studio heart rate monitoring system. There will also be a new Orangetheory Fitness app for the Apple Watch to accompany the OTbeat Link.



"Now, not only will members be able to view metrics in real time in class with an Apple Watch, they'll also be able to see their Orangetheory Fitness workouts afterward in the Activity app," explains Orangetheory Fitness.



"Apple Watch is designed to help people live a better day by being more active," said Apple fitness director Jay Blahnik. "With workout tracking, Apple Pay and a new membership program, we are thrilled Orangetheory Fitness is integrating Apple Watch into a comprehensive experience for their customers."



Orangetheory Fitness has also developed two new iOS apps called OTassist and OTcoach for improved interactions between staff, coaches, and members.



The new OTbeat Link accessory will be priced at $129 on Apple.com and elsewhere.Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6

Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)



This article, "Orangetheory Fitness Rolling Out Apple Watch Support in Early 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

